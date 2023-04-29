Glory Jessica Eteng is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and founder of Advocating the Girl Child (ATGC). She is also a self-taught cosmetologist and model. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her business/entrepreneurial journey, her social/humanitarian work, among others.

YOU are an on-air personality (OAP), a model, a cosmetologist, a social entrepreneur, and a humanitarian. Do you not think this makes you a Jack of all trades, master of none?

I started my Initiative (Advocating the Girl- Child) when I was 17 years old. Although I didn’t really see it as an initiative at that time, I always find ways to be kind to people, to share sanitary pads and stuff. It all started when my mentor Aunty Chichi (Chinemenma Umeseaka) gave me a whole pack of sanitary pads and I didn’t want to have them all to myself. So, I started sharing and giving it to young females like me. I found joy putting smile on people’s faces, so I went on by giving out foodstuffs. I used to get full support from my elder brother, John Eteng, because I wasn’t working as that time. After a while, I decided to keep it up. So, I prayed about it, got a name for it, and the initiative came to life.

I was a freelance writer at The Slay Magazines, United Kingdom. In 2018, I wrote and launched my first book. When I was 18 years old, I volunteered for Aunty Chichi’s radio show (9ineteen) at Inspiration FM for some months, and after two years, I interned at Jordan 105.5 FM, Lagos. I started my beauty and cosmetics brand in 2019. I modeled for several makeup and clothing brands at no cost at that time.

These endeavours don’t make me a Jack of all trades. This was my learning period, and I needed to go through the process. I needed to try out everything God wanted me to do. God wants me to do more and be more. No limits.

Briefly tell us about your modeling career.

I started modeling in 2019. In 2019 and 2020, I modeled for free for makeup, fashion, hair care, and photography brands. I started getting paid in 2021, then I took a long break and resumed back this year, 2023. Currently, I’m under one of the very best modeling agencies, Ouvert Saveur International. I’m paid for every shoot I go for and have the opportunity to work with top brands, a lot of them.

Which show or programme do you anchor as an on-air personality (OAP)/radio person?

When I worked at Jordan 105.5 FM Lagos, I worked with Mrs Blessing Amachukwu to host the Consumer Lifestyle and Way Back Wednesday show. Consumer Lifestyle is a show where we share mind-blowing ideas on how to run your business perfectly. It’s an avenue for business owners to learn, unlearn and re-learn so they could implement the great ideas we share in their businesses.





Let us talk about your cosmetic business. When and how did you learn how to make cosmetics, and which kind do you make?

I started Aceqween Beauty Consults in 2019. It started with my quest for healthy and curly hair. I had tried many products and didn’t get what I wanted. So, I decided to make research about do it yourself (DIY) formulations. I started formulating products for my personal use. I didn’t take trainings from anybody particularly. That’s how I’ve been since — I’m self-taught. I plan to go into production of skincare and makeup products very soon.

How safe are your cosmetic products? Are they registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC)?

My products are made with natural and mostly herbal ingredients because I love nature and the realness and peace that come with producing totally-safe and cruelty-free products. My products are not registered with NAFDAC, for now, because of the cost. I had made several enquiries about it last year and had to take a pause, because the cost is overwhelming for me.

What inspired you to start the Advocating the Girl Child initiative, and what kind of work do you do with it?

My love for humanity made me start the initiative, and where I come from keeps me going. I came from a humble background. I’ve tasted poverty and lack, so I know what it feels like to lack.

Advocating The Girl Child (ATGC) is a food and sanitary bank initiative, and it’s also a platform that helps to provide support for girls and young women to thrive in business.

With my experience in business, and judging from the fact that I’ve ventured into quite a lot of businesses — I currently own three businesses — it’s safe to say I’m a business tycoon. So, I decided to share my knowledge with young females, provide support for them, and I look forward to hosting free skill acquisition programmes for them. So, ATGC is a platform for them to thrive in their various businesses.

Tell us about the latest work you carried out with the initiative.

We visited Aiyetoro Community in Yaba-Makoko axis of Lagos, met with the Baala and shared ideas of how much love we have for them and how we desire to assist the community’s vision. After robbing minds with the elders of the community, we gave out raw foodstuffs, sanitary pads, and back-to-school materials for children.

We also visited a community in Oshodi and celebrated the International Girls Day. A few days after this event, we conducted a research on gender-based violence during Covid-19 lockdown in this same community.

We partnered with the Faculty of Public Health, University of Ibadan; the Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Ibadan; Division of Sustainable Development, College of Science and Technology, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Doha, Qatar. This was a learning experience for me, as it was my first time doing a research project.

You are a Microbiology final-year student at an institute in Benin Republic. Why did you decide to study in Benin and not Nigeria?

I decided to study in Benin because getting admission into a Nigerian university was tough. I stayed at home for four years after my SSCE. I wrote JAMB examination and was asked to pay a huge amount of money for ‘sorting’, for assistance in getting admission. I didn’t know what ‘sorting’ meant until months later. I felt bad knowing that many students actually go through this much pain of having to smuggle their way into higher education institutions, even with high grades in their JAMB examination.

How would you compare Nigeria and Benin in terms of standard of living, ease of during business, and security?

Life in Benin Republic is as good as Nigeria. In the past years, Benin has really developed beyond expectations. Business in Benin Republic? I’ll say it was really fun buying things from Benin and reselling them in Nigeria. Before now, fashion items like bags and clothes were really affordable there. Though they still are, not as they were years back So, many business owners buy from Cotonu to resell in Nigeria.

What are the major challenges you face juggling your studies and the other works/engagements that you do?

Challenge with time management, availability of resources is usually overwhelming sometimes, but I started planning better recently and it’s working for me. Planning and doing the right thing at the right time (being intentional) has really helped me. Being an orphan is a whole lot to deal with. Life has humbled me, so I juggle being a student, an entrepreneur, career woman all at once so I can make ends meet.

What is next for you after graduation? And, where do you see yourself in five years?

After graduation I feel I might just take a breather (laughs). It’s been a whole lot dealing with everything at once, honestly.

In five years, I’ll be one of best cosmetic chemist, OAP, model, author, business tycoon and, of cause, a billionaire in Nigeria. I’m looking to having a big physical outlet for my cosmetics business, work more on my modeling career, write many of books, and travel around the world.

What kind of man would you consider for a relationship/marriage? Do you prefer Nigerian or Beninese men?

I would prefer a God fearing, kind, super intelligent, wealthy, well-mannered, and good-looking man.

I can date/marry a man from any part of the world, as long as he has the qualities listed above. Nationality isn’t an issue, honestly. Just be a man that knows and honours God, and be able to love me like Christ loves the church, and we’re good.

One of your mentors is the Special Adviser to the Abia State governor on Teen Matters, Chinemenma Umeseaka. Why do you regard her as a mentor? Who are your other mentors?

Mummy, as I always call her, is a blessing to me and everyone she ever comes in contact with. You can’t meet or hear about her and not be geared up to do something amazing with your life. She’s a life changer. That’s why she’s my mentor.

I love Nancy Isime’s attitude to work. So, she’s someone I look up to as well.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE