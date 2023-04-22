Nigerian singer, Ahmed Oloade, popularly known as Asake has revealed that the London concert incident is a pain that will never leave him.

The ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ crooner said this in a recent interview with ABC News.

Recall Tribune Online reported Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died in hospital after being critically injured in the crush which unfolded during Asake’s concert on Thursday 14th, December 2022.

“I won’t lie to you, What happened in London is like something that can never leave me, is even part of why I have to like stay away from everybody and find balance.

“Is like a pain that will never leave me,” singer said.

The 24-year-old further revealed he’s originally a dancer but added singing because dancing couldn’t fetch him enough money. Also his early exposure to music by his dad added to his interest in singing.

He said, “My parents used to play me a lot of classical Songs. They love listening to songs. The kind of father I have is the one that will wake up in the morning and have one cigarette then loud music.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I can actually sing. Then I added music to it.

“Maybe because I know how to dance then I know how to bounce on music. I actually don’t want to be a musician in the first place. I just wanted to dance. It feels like water. I love everything that comes with dancing.

“But at the end of the day, after dancing I fell in love with having money too. Then I started thinking about it, is dance going to give me the kind of money I want?”