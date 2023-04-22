A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband after he discovered their houseboy was her biological son.

A 36-year-old lawyer, Abasiesebanga Ikoiwak, was detained along with five others by Akwa Ibom State police for allegedly killing her 41-year-old husband, Barrister Godwin Ikoiwak.

According to the prosecution witness who testified before the Uyo High Court, the late Barrister had no idea the housemaid who had been living with him for years was his wife’s son since his wife had told him the child was her younger brother.

Also testifying in court, the deceased’s friend, Barrister Sunny Anyanwu, revealed that Ikoiwak died after a phone call in which he divulged that he was experiencing problems with his wife about infidelity.

Anyanwu said that the deceased intimated that he reported the incident to his wife’s family, who called him to a meeting in their family property in Nung Udoe Itak, Ikono LGA, but he did not come home alive.

Anyanwu, the seventh prosecution witness in the case, also stated that the late Barrister informed him that his wife was having a sexual connection with her former boss, a legal practitioner named C.I. Odoh.

Ikoiwak reportedly informed Anyanwu that his wife worked as a housekeeper for a Catholic priest, Rev. Father Maurice Mbeke, and that the priest impregnated her and that they produced a kid named after her maternal grandpa, who is now 19 years old.

The prosecution team, led by Akwa Ibom State Director of Public Prosecutions, Barr. Joseph Umoren, submitted the audio evidence, which was played in open court.