I’m excited about how my career is turning out —Dj Fizzy

Popular disc jockey, DJ Fizzy, born as Hafiz Agbabiaka Olajunwon, is one of the young stars changing the face of entertainment with his dexterity and passion for disc jockeying.

DJ Fizzy who was born into a family of seven in Lagos began his career as a DJ in 2017, and has since then remained at the forefront of delivering top notch music compilations for several events.

DJ Fizzy, according to his friends and fans, has continued to blaze the trail and set standards for others to follow in terms of Djing in Nigeria.

The young DJ has over the last few months embarked on a tour themed ‘The Unstoppable Campus Tour’ which he started in October 2021.

DJ Fizzy while speaking about the tour said that he is excited about the outcome of the tour so far, and the amount of support he has gotten from his fans and even the students of the schools he has visited, adding that it was a positive sign for his career.

“I’m so happy about the shape my career is taking. I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve gotten so far from my fans which I am very grateful for because this tour has revealed a lot to me. I’m rest assured that I’m on the right track and my future is bright,”he said.

DJ Fizzy has through this tour visited many campuses across Nigeria including Lagos State Polytechnic; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, among others.

