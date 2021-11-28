King Yommy Version gives music career facelift with Morijojo

It is a happy time for fast-rising contemporary gospel musician, Ewarawon Yomi, popularly known as King Yommy Version as his music career is currently witnessing a facelift with the release of his latest music work.

King Yommy Version, who has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his unique brand, has been passionate about music since his childhood, which has enhanced his music career as a professional musician coupled with the experiences he has garnered through his steady rise in the industry.

“I love creativity and things that will make me distinctive. This is why I have infused uniqueness into my brand and make my fans experience uncommon music for their pleasure. This is why I am releasing a new song and I am confident that people will feel a unique vibe in Morijojo,” he said.

Speaking on his music experience, King Yommy Version, noted that the journey has not been rosy, but he is resolute to be successful in the industry. He added that “It is not easy to become successful in the industry, but we thank God for how far He has brought me. There was a time I left music for a while to venture into other things due to a lack of structure in the industry. But one can’t run away from one’s destiny and I am happy that I am back and succeeding in the fold. Though is still run a fashion outfit that will expand in 2022.”

He noted that the journey has been interesting as his wealth of experience has made him produce and write songs for many artistes, churches, schools, etc.

He also hinted that the new single, Morijojo, which will drop soon, is coming with a dance challenge to the delight of fans and the country at large as an appreciation to God as the end of year thanksgiving.

