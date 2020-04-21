I’m consoled Akinjide lived a fulfilled, impactful life ― Afe Babalola

Though he expressed shock at the death of Chief Richard Akinjide, Founder, Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola has said he is consoled that Akinjide lived a fulfilled life and made his marks in the sands of judicial time. In his tribute, he noted that he was comforted that the late Akinjide left behind a legacy of mastery of the English Language and dexterity in court. Babalola added that Akinjide was renowned for fine legal analysis, professionalism, brilliance which will remain indelible in our history of the bar and bench. Describing Akinjide as a legal colossus, Babalola mentioned reminiscences of their interactions as lawyers, where Akinjide always showed hard work, humility and geniality. Babalola’s tribute read, “I was shocked beyond description when I received the sad news of the departure of the former Attorney- General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, the erudite and brilliant Advocate, Chief Richard Osuolale Akinjide, a Minister in the Temple of Justice.

ALSO READ: Gunmen contact family of abducted traditional ruler

“I have seen the departed Learned Brother of the Silk at close quarters. I have seen him at work and I have also seen him at play. I interacted with him in the court and outside the court and found him to be a genial and humble person who is sold to hard work.

“But as traumatizing as the news is, I am consoled by the fact that the departed Senior member of the Inner Bar who was well known for his mastery of the English Language and his dexterity in court lived a most fulfilled life and imparted his community, particularly the Judiciary, his primary constituency, thereby leaving his giant steps on the sand of judicial times.

“A professional to the core, the departed legal colossus was a fervent believer in the Rule of Law. His acclaimed brilliance and the very professional ways he conducted himself both within and outside the Bar will remain indelible in our psyche.

“He was a man who was loved and respected by all members of the Bar which he was fortunate to lead at some point in his beautiful career as the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA. I thank the Almighty God for granting him the enviable grace of being able to make his marks before being called home to rest in His bosom.

“It is my fervent prayer that all he worked for whist still with us on planet earth will stand him in good stead before The Maker of all things.

“It is given for all mortals to leave one day. We will all leave one day after the other. One of the greatest ways God has demonstrated his Almightiness is that no one knows when, where and how he will die.

“While wishing him a most-deserved rest, I pray that the Almighty God will grant the entire Akinjide Dynasty and the Judiciary where he served meritoriously the grace and the equanimity to bear the irreparable loss.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General, Is Dead

Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General and Minister of Justice is dead. He died on Tuesday morning at the University College Hospital of old age-related ailment. He was aged 88. According to a source close to the family, the remains of the legal luminary has been deposited at a morgue… Read full story