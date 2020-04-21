Gunmen contact family of abducted traditional ruler

Gunmen who abducted 80 years old traditional ruler of Pankwal of Bogghom, His Royal Highness Alh Shehu Suleiman in Kanam local government area of Plateau state have established contact with the family.

The paramount ruler was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday by gunmen who invaded his palace and whisked him to an unknown destination, thus causing apprehension and tension in the council area.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Executive Chairman of Kanam local government, Hon. Abbas Wokdung Adamu said the traditional ruler has not been found.

He, however, noted that the kidnappers have established a link with the family adding that the negotiation has commenced towards the release of the traditional ruler.

“The security agents are on the trail of the kidnappers but they have contacted the family. Though they have not opened up on the ransom, we are waiting for them to speak out. We are happy that the traditional ruler is alive,” he said.

The chairman who lamented the rampant cases of kidnapping and other social vices in his local government said the council is working with security agencies, vigilante and traditional rulers to fish out bad elements collaborating with those from the neighbouring communities and local governments to torment Kanam council area.

In a related development, the Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Sen. Hezekiah Dimka expressed displeasure on the sad incident of the abduction of Pankwal Bogghom in Kanam LGA of Plateau State.

The Senator noted that Alh. Shehu Suleiman, the Pankwal Bogghom was a man of peace and someone who always advocate for peaceful coexistence in Plateau adding that his abduction was condemnable, given his status, age and the symbol he represents as a second class traditional ruler.