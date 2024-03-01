Abia state Governor, Alex Otti, says his administration is looking at the issue of N35,000 wage award approved by the federal government for workers with a view to implementing it.

Governor Otti made the disclosure when he received in the audience, the executive members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia State Council, who were on a working visit. He said that a committee has been set up to that effect and has submitted its first report.

He however said that he directed the Committee to deepen its work and report to him, adding that he has directed the Commissioner for Finance to look at the discriminatory salary structure for health workers in the state as it concerns the issue of consolidated health salary structure (CONHES).

The Governor said that his administration will critically look into arrears of salary owed Abia workers in various MDAs and parastatals including ABSUTH, ASUBEB, ASCETA, Abia state Polytechnic, primary school teachers among others by the previous administration.

He also said that a team is working with the Nigerian Union of Pensioners to reach a resolution on how to defray the pension arrears owed pensioners in the state.

Governor Otti observed that there are still bad eggs in the system who still engage in padding of salaries and other vices, imploring the NLC to help identify such people who are stealing from the government.

“There are a lot of people who are collecting salaries but are not coming to work. My challenge to NLC is to help us, what they (ghost workers) are doing, they are stealing from you. It is very important you take it as a responsibility,” he said.

He noted that his administration may not be sharing money as was the case in the past, but that he is busy creating a conducive atmosphere for survival of every Abia citizen as well as bringing back all companies that left the state due to infrastructural decay.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro, appealed to the Governor to consider implementing the N35,000 wage bill approved for workers by the federal government, address the high-handedness of some government appointees against civil servants, offset arrears of salaries ranging from 3-30 months owed various categories of workers by the previous administration.

Comrade Okoro also used the forum to draw the attention of the Governor to the verification issue that has denied some workers their salaries for about 7 months now, alleging victimization of workers by Valumbra floor mill, Aba among other issues.

He commended Governor Alex Otti for his numerous achievements in office including keeping to his promise of paying salaries to Abia workers on 28th of every month, urging the Governor to see Abia workers as integral part of his administration.

“You are doing well and every Abian is happy. Things are happening. It shows that we did not make a mistake when we said we want change,” the NCL boss added.