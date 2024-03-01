The newly constructed and furnished Governors Office in Bauchi state was on Friday officially handed over by the contractor handling the project.

The Construction Firm, Architechtronix Ltd, handed over the main building housing the Governor’s Office and other top Government Officials to the state Ministry of Housing and Environment.

The development is said to be preparatory to the formal and official commissioning ceremony which is expected to be performed by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, very soon.

While handing over keys of the main entrance of the building to the Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Rt. Hon Danlami Ahmed Kawule, Chairman of Architechtronix Ltd, Architect Ruben Okoya said that the firm reconstructed and upgraded the Government House.

Another firm, Cascaras Oil And Gas handled the sector of complete furnitures of all the offices and spaces including reception areas within the building.

He also said that the projects were executed in line with the contractual agreement, saying that the main Bauchi Government House, especially the Governor’s Office, can now compete favorably with its counterparts across the country and beyond.

The contractor however pleaded that deliberate effort must be made in order to keep the edifice intact and in good condition, saying, “If you do that, for next 50 years, we don’t need another Governor’s Office.”

Ruben Okoya appreciated the Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for finding the firm worthy to execute the Project, assuring that the entire project will be delivered In phases.

Receiving the keys of the main entrance to the building, signifying the handing over, Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Rt Hon Danlami Ahmad Kawule said that the New Bauchi Government House is one among the many legacy projects of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed across the state.

He noted that the gesture was borne out of the governor’s passion for a new seat of power for ease of administration considering the highly dilapidated nature of the old governor’s office.

He commended the governor for what he described as his people-oriented projects and programmes.

Danlami Ahmad Kawule also commended the contractors for a job well done, pledging to ensure the maintenance of the edifice as required by the contractor.

The contractor later took the Commissioner and other top government functionaries round the over 60 offices and four conference halls and the main Executive Chambers.