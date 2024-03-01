The immediate past Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has described a recent publication by an online medium (not Tribune Online), alleging him of gross abuse of office and that he was grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Monday, February 26 as tissue of lies.

In a press release signed by his media aide, Shakirudeen Bankole and made available to Tribune Online in Abuja, the former NAHCON boss stated that at no time was he invited by EFCC for questioning on allegations of corruption nor any related offence.

While acknowledging that officials of the anti-graft agency examined the books of the Hajj body when he was still in office, Hassan stated NAHCON’s relevant officials provided all answers to the queries raised by the EFCC operatives then.

According to him, he never had any interface with any contractors during his tenure as NAHCON Chairman, adding that being a professional himself, he did not meddle with specialised responsibilities of relevant officials of the Hajj commission.

“On my honour as a Muslim and a decent family man, I make bold to say that not for once did the EFCC operatives on investigation mission at NAHCON consider it necessary to query me.

“You can’t find any evidence of my interface with contractors nor running any financial transaction in place of the relevant officials.

“If they run their checks ten times more, the result will remain same, that is, I don’t meddle with specialized responsibilities being a responsible professional myself,” he stated.

While assuring the Muslim ummah and the general public of his untainted record while in office, Alhaji Hassan promised that his team of lawyers would soon seek redress against the publishers of the online portal for “indulging in reckless falsehood bereft of any iota of truth”.

Reacting to the recent reception held in his honour by a Muslim group, The Companion, Hassan further noted that it was mischievous for the so-called news portal to celebrate the absence of certain individuals and officials.

According to him, although he is a member of The Companion, he too was invited to the reception like the other guests even though the event was dedicated to honouring him for being their worthy ambassador.

“It may well interest those insinuating their biases in the guest selection that The Companion ranks beyond their pettiness.

“We’re talking about a reputable association of high profile professionals and decent business men of the best rating around the world. They know what is best for whatever design they have. It is not for some idlers to volunteer unsolicited trifles,” Alhaji Hassan submitted.