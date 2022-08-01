How Yusuf Olatunji, Haruna Ishola inspired my music career — Holipace

Budding music star, Suoye Olaitan, who is popularly known as Holipace has opened up about how late indigenous music legends, Yusuf Olatunji and Haruna Ishola inspired his music career.

According to the singer who is currently pushing three new songs including, “Sokutu Wowo featuring Tupengo” Caribbean Love and a new single which he just released few days ago entitled “Take me”, all released under the imprint of Max Records, his record label.

Speaking about his rising career and the attention he has been getting since dropped ‘Take Me’, Holipace who is a graduate of University Ibadan said he grew listening to

Yusuf olatunji, Barrister, Haruna Ishola and many more, adding that he developed his passion for music while listening to the music legends.

According to him, “I was in the secondary school as of then, and among other things i also had passion for graphis designs and printing and aside music, I am also into the business of printing.”

My latest single has proven to be the breakthrough single so far since its release as it has gathered almost 100,000 plus streams in less than 72hours across all platforms.

He described the song as a groovy and danceable tune with classic lyrics.

Holipace added that he did not need introduction anymore as he his gradually taking his place in the music market.

