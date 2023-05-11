Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, declared on Thursday, that his administration will revive the Police Swift Response Squad (SRS) in the first 100 days of his second term in office, adding that such a step will help deal with criminal elements in the state.

The governor stated this while hosting the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 1I, which covers Oyo and Osun States, AIG Sikiru Akande, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The governor commended the efforts of all the security agencies during the last general election in the state, which was adjudged the most peaceful election in Nigeria.

Makinde, who lauded the security agencies for maintaining peace and order before, during and after the polls, equally commended the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebowale Williams and his team for their unrelenting efforts and commitment towards protecting the lives and properties of the people of the state.

According to the governor, his administration will continue to work with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to improve security in the state.

He said: “It is home coming for you. Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to the Commissioner of Police and his team in Oyo State. Whether my day will be good or bad usually depends on whatever message I receive from him at 6 a.m. Since he came on board, I have been having nil ugly incidents for a sizable number of times. I believe you must have been receiving a lot of support from the zone.

“Therefore, I appreciate the efforts of the officers and men of the zone.

“Also, let me officially commend the role played by the Nigeria Police during the election, especially in Oyo State. When I went out to vote, I observed the atmosphere was conducive as nobody was chasing after anybody. And by 4 p.m. of the following day, the official announcement was made and everything was over and none of the major parties went to court to seek redress. I can only thank you and other security agencies in Oyo State that gave us that conducive atmosphere.

“I have had comments from all around the country, telling me that this should be the model for electioneering and elections in the country. You all put in the hard work.”

Makinde equally lauded the cooperation among security agencies in the state, saying: “The cooperation among the security agencies in Oyo State has been second to none. Instead of rivalry, we see all of them working together, which is because of the heads of those agencies.

“So, I cannot thank you enough. Whatever we have to do with our economy around education, health, tourism and all that can only take place in an atmosphere that is safe and secure, and that exists in Oyo State.





“When we came in, within our 100 days, we revived SRS and provided 100 KIA vehicles for them. Now, the people have given us another mandate. When they swear us in on May 29th, we will repeat the same thing within the 100 days of our second coming so that we can also use that to chase criminals out of the state.

“So, we are not resting and the request from the state CID will be approved as requested. We will make sure you have the letter as soon as possible.

“Once we are done with the road we are fixing from Iwo road to Osogbo, it should not take more than 45 minutes from Osogbo to Ibadan. Work is ongoing on our side and we will intensify efforts. We will also ensure that the two states within the zone are integrated. If people can move within 35 to 40 minutes between Ibadan and Osogbo, then, I believe policing and cooperation between the two states will be a lot easier.”

Earlier in his remark, AIG Akande said the purpose of the visit was to formally inform the governor of his arrival as the new AIG Zone 1I and to also appreciate him and the citizens of the state for accommodating and supporting the Nigeria Police.

In his words: “I am here this afternoon to formally inform you of my arrival and to thank you immensely for your help and support for the Police in Oyo State, most especially to the CP and his team.

“You have done beyond our expectation and I can say you are a true epitome of the state’s anthem.”

The new AIG was accompanied by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP Williams and other officers of the Zonal and the State command.

