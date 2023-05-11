Nigeria Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, inaugurated Anambra State Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (SEMSAS) in Awka.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Minister said apart from the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Anambra is the first State to launched the emergency health system in the country.

He noted that the project if fully launched across the 36 states of the federation, as mapped out, it will reduce mobility and mortality rate, also create job opportunities.

Ehanire, who was represented by the Director of National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), Federal Ministry of Health Abuja, Dr. Saidu Ahmed Duwbuiwa, also noted that the project will further strengthen Primary Healthcare System in Nigeria.

The Minister, while commending the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for making the Health Sector, major priority in his administration, announced that Anambra State has been listed first, on the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) under the Federal Ministry of Health.

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike, said officials from NEMSAS were in the state few days ago for the final preparation, training and inspections before the official commissioning of the SEMSAS today, 11th May, 2023 by the Honourable Minister of Health.

He explained that the state government has facilitated the training of health personnel, drivers and members of the SEMSAS on how to operate the system after the commissioning.

According to him, 112 is the emergency line to be called whenever there is an emergency so the public should take note of this 112 for timely response of an Ambulance.

The Commissioner informed that the ASEMSAS will be private sector driven, 30 Ambulances have been registered across the state for emergency response.

Obidike noted that ASEMSAS is about service to save many avoidable lives which have been lost due to auto accident emergencies, maternal and other life-threatening emergencies.

We will continue to do our best so as to save the lives of our people, it is now left for our people to utilize this great opportunity because the system covers every part of the state.





State Director Medical Services, SEMSAS Coordinator, Dr. Ugochukwu Chukwulobelu said that the accredited ambulances, treatment centers are already in place to commence operations.

Chukwulobelu explained that the accredited ambulances are not corpse carrying ambulances but rather ambulances that have basic life support, advanced life support and mobile intensive care units all are well equipped for the humanitarian services.

The inauguration was attended by Red Cross Officials, head of public and private hospitals in the state, security agencies, Civil Society Organisation and the Media.

The governor was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu.

