Daredevil kidnappers have attacked a car dealer, shot his son and abducted his daughter who started her West African Examination Certificate Examination (WAEC) on Monday.

The attack on the car dealer, whose name has not been ascertained, occurred on Wednesday along NDDC Road, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reports say the car dealer was on his way home at about 7.00p.m, when the kidnappers laid ambush and swooped on him.

A witness told journalists that the car dealer, on sighting the hoodlums, escaped from his car into the woods, abandoning the children to their fate.

Feelers said the kidnapped girl is sitting the ongoing West African Examination Certificate Examination (WAEC).

It couldn’t be ascertained if the kidnappers had reached out to the man and his family and whether random has been demanded.

Meanwhile, residents of NDDC Road have lamented the recurring incidences of kidnapping in the area.

For instance, the latest kidnap incident at NDDC Road is the fourth so far in 2023.

The worried residents, therefore, called on relevant authorities to create two or more military checkpoints in the NDDC part of Sapele town to checkmate the untoward activities of hoodlums.

Amid sketchy details of the kidnap saga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, has yet to comment on the incident.