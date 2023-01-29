I’ll complete uncompleted projects in Niger State – APC candidate, Bago

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has assured Nigerlites of completing projects started by the present government of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of the State, if he emerges as the next Governor of the State after the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Federal LawMaker gave the assurance at Lapai Local Government Area of the State where he began his Gubernatorial campaign tour of the Niger South senatorial district of the state (otherwise known as zone A).

He said ” I am not unaware of some promises made by our incumbent government and are yet to be fulfilled. But, let me assure you that government is a continuous process and we shall try our best to complete the ones started and undertake the ones yet to commence”.

Bago, thereby appreciated the mammoth crowd that thronged out to receive him in Lapai and Agaie local government areas respectively by donating some tokens as he affirmed that he noticed the challenges of the road networks in these local government areas and rural electrification, adding that they have taken cognizance of the challenges, as he called on them to vote for APC from top to bottom.

According to the itinerary of the campaign movement, the train would leave for Katcha local government area from Agaie local government area by tomorrow( Friday) and terminates at Bida LGA, before proceeding to the rest local government areas in the zone.