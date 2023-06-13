President Bola Tinubu has pledged that his administration would commit more resources to the education sector to ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

He made the promise on Tuesday when he received the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President declared that poverty should not be a barrier to education as he emphasized the transformative power of education in combating poverty.

Tinubu stated: ”If we all believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty then we have to invest in it.

”Poverty should not prevent anybody, any child, including the daughter or son of a wood seller, ‘Bole’ (plantain) seller or yam seller from attaining their highest standard of education, to eliminate poverty.

”If you eliminate poverty from one family, you can carry the rest of the weight. ”

The President, who promised to consider the requests of the NANS leaders, urged the student body to ensure unity among its members across the country to achieve more.

”You have to promote unity and stability among each other. You have to employ democratic means in your programmes and elections. I have to say, anyone who is unable to accept and celebrate a free and fair election, does not deserve the joy of victory,” he admonished.

He expressed his appreciation for the student’s support of the removal of the subsidy on petrol, explaining the reasons behind the decision and the need to curb smuggling, adding: ”I’m glad you understand the reason for the subsidy removal.

“We were at a point where Nigeria tried to draw water from a dry well and that is no longer acceptable and we equally must not continue to service the smugglers because they used to take our tankers and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across the borders. We will put our money where our mouth is.”

Speaking earlier, Umar Barambu, who led the students’ delegation, explained that they were at the seat of power to thank the President for the signing into law of the Student Loan Bill, which will provide loans to indigent students such that no Nigerian student in the tertiary institution will drop out of school over inability to pay school fees.





“We are here to congratulate you and to thank you for what you have been doing for the country since you assumed responsibility as the President. We want to equally thank you for the Students Loan Bill,” Barambu said.

Declaring the students’ support for the removal of fuel subsidy, the NANS president said: ”It takes a great person to take that bold step of removing the subsidy on petrol. Some people contacted us to protest against that decision, but we said no!

”The well is dry and ‘baba’ cannot give what we don’t have now. We have to accept reality and face that challenge squarely so that together we can rescue the country. Today we are saying ‘yes’ to fuel subsidy removal and we will stand with that decision.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…