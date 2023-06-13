The Recording Academy has added three new categories; Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

These new categories will be introduced at the 2024 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 66th GRAMMY Awards.

According to them, “Additionally, the existing categories of ‘Producer Of The Year’, ‘Non-Classical’ and ‘Songwriter Of The Year’, Non-Classical will be moved to the general field; this significant change will allow all GRAMMY voters to vote in these important, non-genre-specific categories.

“These category additions and amendments were voted on and passed at the Recording Academy’s most recent semiannual Board of Trustees meeting held in May 2023.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr. said.

“By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists – and relocating the Producer Of the Year and Songwriter Of The Year categories to the General Field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields,” Mason continued. “We are excited to honour and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”

Explaining the Best African Performance category, “A track and singles category that recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent. Highlighting regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions, the Category includes but is not limited to the Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz genres,” the official statement read.

