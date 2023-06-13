The Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum has flagged off the distribution of 312 tractors and fertilizers as well as other farm inputs at subsidized rates to farmers as part of bursting food security in the state.

Speaking at Borno Digital Farm Center in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the governor stated that all 27 Local Government Areas should get 5 tractors each while the fertilizers would be sold at a 25 per cent discount to the farmers.

He noted that “100 trucks of fertilizers amounting to 600 thousand bags would be sold to farmers across the 27 Local Government areas in the state.

“There are 312 wards in the state and each ward will be given one tractor and 100 bags of fertilizers discounted at the rate of 25 per cent at the actual market price.

“We are here this afternoon to distribute 100 trucks of compound fertilizers NPK to deserving farmers in Borno state.

“We are aware that in the year 2022, we could do well in the area of distribution of fertilizers.”

He reiterated the focus of his administration on developing the agricultural sector in the state.

Zulum urged the farmers to use the tractors strictly for the purpose intended stressing that the transition council chairmen will monitor the sales and distribution of the farm implements to ensure that they do not enter the wrong hands.

