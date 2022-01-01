Ikpeazu signs 2022 budget of N147.3b into law

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has signed into law, the 2022 Abia State Government Appropriation Bill of N147,282,196,200.

The budget has a capital expenditure profile of N79, 779, 887, 500 while the recurrent Expenditure has an outlay of N67, 502, 318, 700.

Ikpeazu had on December 14, 2021 presented to the State Assembly, an Appropriation Bill in the sum of N147, 787, 781, 300.

He expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly for their display of patriotism in the expeditious review and passage of the Appropriation Bill.

Governor Ikpeazu assured that he will be relentless in the implementation of this budget for the peace, order and welfare of the people of Abia State and tasked agencies of the State Government with specific obligations in this budget to take their assignments very seriously.

He further challenged revenue-earning agencies in the State to redouble their efforts and carry out their jobs with greater transparency and a deeper sense of patriotism.

According to Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, “With this, Abia State has sustained the January to December budget cycle and this Budget becomes effective, January 1, 2022”.

