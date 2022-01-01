Ikpeazu signs 2022 budget of N147.3b into law

Latest News
By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
2023: Why Igbo Ikpeazu's visit to Buhari, Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA Deputy, Abia releases N3.2bn for workers, Diversify your curriculum, Late Lady Ironsi believed, Ikpeazu swears in 27 new commissioners, Abia celebrates with fasting, Ikpeazu condemns police shooting, Abia govt signs MoU, killers of Marist student, Diaspora day: Ikpeazu felicitates, assures of foreign scholarship, Abia ENDSARS panel recommends, Don't heat up, Ukwa/Ngwa people vote of confidence, Abia curfew now from 8 pm, Imo attacks: Gov Ikpeazu, Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Teachers, Ikpeazu permanent secretaries, PDP, Abia State, scholarship, Ikpeazu, COVID-19 patient, one-day governor of Abia
Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has signed into law, the 2022 Abia State Government Appropriation Bill of N147,282,196,200.

The budget has a capital expenditure profile of N79, 779, 887, 500 while the recurrent Expenditure has an outlay of N67, 502, 318, 700.

Ikpeazu had on December 14, 2021 presented to the State Assembly, an Appropriation Bill in the sum of N147, 787, 781, 300.

He expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly for their display of patriotism in the expeditious review and passage of the Appropriation Bill.

Governor Ikpeazu assured that he will be relentless in the implementation of this budget for the peace, order and welfare of the people of Abia State and tasked agencies of the State Government with specific obligations in this budget to take their assignments very seriously.

He further challenged revenue-earning agencies in the State to redouble their efforts and carry out their jobs with greater transparency and a deeper sense of patriotism.

According to Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, “With this, Abia State has sustained the January to December budget cycle and this Budget becomes effective, January 1, 2022”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!

You might also like
Latest News

Sanwo-Olu signs N1.758trn 2022 budget into law

Latest News

‘My husband beat me blue black for refusing him sex while menstruating’

Latest News

I made N13 billion in 2021, says Davido

Latest News

It’s a miracle Nigerians survived 2021 under Buhari, APC, says PDP

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More