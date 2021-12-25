The perfect chicken curry sauce for Xmas

Let’s move away from the typical jollof rice or fried rice for Christmas and prepare simple white rice, served with chicken curry sauce.

Chicken curry sauce is very easy to prepare. With just few ingredients, you are good to go and it will definitely leave you and your guests salivating for more.

INGREDIENTS

Red potato or corn flour/ corn starch (For thickening)

Chicken breasts

Olive or vegetable oil

Red bell pepper

Green bell pepper

Yellow bell pepper

Carrots

Peas

Green beans

Onion

Seasoning cubes

Curry powder

Thyme

Garlic powder

Black pepper (or to taste)

Salt (to taste)

Rice

METHOD

In a bowl, add potatoes and fill the bowl with water until the potatoes are covered. Microwave for 10 minutes until they are done and you can pierce through them with a fork. If you don’t have a microwave, boil them inside a pot on fire until soft. Leave in water and set aside until you are ready to use.

Over a medium heat in another pot, add the oil and curry powder. Mix thoroughly. Add the chicken and diced onions into the pot and mix again. Add the peas, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, green beans, carrots and stir. Add the reserved potatoes, along with the water the potatoes were cooked in into the pot and mix.

Add the salt, garlic powder, black pepper, seasoning cubes, thyme and more curry powder to the mixture in the pot. Bring the curry to a boil, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer the curry for one hour on low heat. Remove from heat.

In another pot, boil your rice. When this is done, serve chicken curry sauce with the hot white rice. Bon Appétit and Merry Christmas!