Ikpeazu shocked as Ariaria market Chairman dies as he inspects A-Line projects

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed his sadness and grief, following the death of the Ariaria Market chairman, Elder Emeka Igara yesterday.

Aged 74 years, Igara allegedly slumped while meeting with Ikpeazu as the governor inspects the ongoing A-Line road project, and died afterwards.

According to Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, “Elder Igara, who was the Chairman of the Management Committee of Ariaria International Market, was part of the Prayer Meeting held earlier today at the Market where he suddenly developed signs of illness and was rushed to a nearby hospital in the company of his two sons who were present at the prayer meeting”.

Governor Ikpeazu he said, was informed of the death by the son, Igara Samuel and was shocked by the news.

As of the time of filling this report, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.





Igara had a day earlier hosted the CBN team on new naira notes sensitization at the A-Line road ad had shown no signs of sickness.

Ikpeazu condoled the Igara family and the executives of the Ariaria market over the loss.

