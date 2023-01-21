He was reportedly invited and asked to disclose the sources of his intelligence when he showed up at the Commission’s office on

EFCC ‘detains’ director over alleged refusal to disclose sources of information

The Executive Director of Operations and Technical, Captain Warredi Enisuouh, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), has been arrested and detained.

TSSNL, a pipeline surveillance company owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, raised the alarm on Saturday, saying Enisuouh was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) albeit illegally.

TSSNL said Enisuoh was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to bust a top oil thief when the EFCC invited him

He was reportedly invited and asked to disclose the sources of his intelligence when he showed up at the Commission’s office on Thursday, January 19.

Capt Enisuoh reportedly refused to disclose his sources and for that the EFCC has detained him.

The EFCC, through its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, has however denied detention of Enisuouh in its custody.

Recall that TSSNL has, shortly after being awarded pipeline surveillance contract last year, busted several crude oil pipelines being hitherto illegally used to siphon oil in the high seas.

The company had, after busting the illegal activities, raised the alarm of threads to the life of Tompolo from different quarters.