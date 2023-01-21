Gov Bala: ‘My administration succeeded despite hitches from APC lawmakers’

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has berated members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) representing various Federal Constituencies of the state at the National Assembly for slowing down the pace of development of the State.

The Governor castigated the APC members for nothing attracting people-oriented projects and programmes to their various Federal Constituencies thereby putting more pressure on the lean purse of the state government.

Bala Mohammed, therefore, attributed the inability of his administration to cover all the nooks and crannies of the state in the provision of physical infrastructure to the total failure of the APC members representing the State.

He alleged that for political reasons, the National and State Assembly members of the APC have refused to cooperate with his administration towards facilitating more intervention projects from federal government and donor agencies.

ALSO READ: Gov Bala inaugurates Model Primary School, WASH facilities in Bauchi

Bala Mohammed made the blame during his campaign rally in Azare, the capital of the Northern zone of the state and Headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area, lamenting that all the infrastructural development projects executed across the state were provided by his administration without any input from the APC dominated lawmakers.

He further faulted the APC Senators and House of Representatives members for not adequately representing their constituents at both Red and Green Chambers of the National Assembly where such are discussed and approved.

The PDP which is ruling in the state has produced only two out of the twelve members of House of Representatives and has no Senator from the three Senatorial Zones while the State Assembly is being dominated by the APC.

He, therefore, advised the electorates in the state to vote for all PDP candidates including its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to allow the smooth running of government and provision of uninterrupted developmental projects.

According to him, “a successful administration requires collective efforts from all political office holders through harmonious relationship and teamwork for the overall interest of citizens.”

Bala Mohammed expressed confidence that with all PDP candidates winning their elections and at the centre, things will work out positively for the state considering the pedigree of the candidates.