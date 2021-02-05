Ike Ude’s portrait of Enyinna Nwigwe selected for permanent exhibition in US

Award-winning actor, Enyinna Nwigwe, known, for his work in blockbusters like Wedding Party and ‘Living in Bondage’, will now have his portrait on permanent display at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art for the public to see in perpetuity.

The portrait, photographed by Nigerian-American and NYC-based photographer, Ike Ude, will join the museum’s collections including thousands of works of traditional and contemporary African art from both Sub-Saharan and North Africa.

Located on the National Mall of the United States capital, The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art was opened in 2016 by then .President Barack Obama and it is home to famous pieces like Oprah Winfrey’s studio couch, Mohammed Ali’s boxing headgear and Harriet Tubman’s shawl.

Enyinna Nwigwe was previously recognized by the State of Texas, California and awarded best supporting actor from NAFCA for his work in Black November, an action drama also featuring Kim Basinger, Mickey Rourke, Akon, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Wyclef Jean and Vivica Fox.

