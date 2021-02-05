Ibom Air introduces customer loyalty program

As part of its promise to give world class service to its growing number of customers, Ibom Airlines Limited has introduced a Customer Loyalty Program- the ‘Ibom Flyer. For the first time, customers will be rewarded for their continuous loyalty to the Ibom Air brand.

The program offers distinctive value by delivering unique recognition, rewards and differentiated service levels.

The Ibom Flyer loyalty program is a program which requires members to sign up, after which they will be assigned a unique membership number and access to a member’s portal.

As they fly, members are entitled to earn miles in an exchangeable loyalty currency called Gold Stars.

These earned Gold Stars can be exchanged for Ibom Air flight tickets and class upgrades amongst other benefits. The three benefit tiers on the program are Green Flyer, Orange Flyer and Top Flyer. Members can move from one tier to the next as they earn Gold Stars.

Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr George Uriesi, assures Ibom Air customers that Ibom Air is committed to bringing them world-class services and as the airline expands, many more innovative services will keep being introduced to demonstrate Ibom Air’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…