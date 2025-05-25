Ijebu professionals reaffirm commitment to excellence

The Ijebu Professional Excellence Foundation (IPEF) has elected a new set of leaders, reaffirming its commitment to development, excellence, and service.

The organisation elected the new leaders at its recent Annual General Meeting held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The new officers and their portfolios include Prince Jamiu Adio Saka (Chairman), Otunba Segun Timi (Vice Chairman), Omoniyi Kaka (General Secretary), Dr Cornelius Onanuga (Assistant General Secretary), Omooba Niyi Adelana (Treasurer), Adebowale Ojuri (Legal Adviser), Omooba Tayo Mabeweje (Publicity Secretary/PRO), and the duo of Olusegun Mafe and Otunba Segun Ogunmefun (ex-officio members).

The gathering brought together an assembly of distinguished professionals from various fields, including academia, commerce and industry, government, banking, and entrepreneurship.

Among those present were Professor Bayo Ninalowo, a former Chairman of the Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Dr Fatai Olukoga, a former Special Adviser on Education to a former Governor of Lagos State; and Kayode Shote.

In his keynote address, the immediate past Chairman of the Governing Council of IPEF, Olusegun Mafe, chronicled the history of the organisation since its inception in 2009, highlighting its key milestones—most notably, its scholarship initiatives, which have supported many students pursuing professional careers across various fields. He congratulated the new president and his team, urging them to take the foundation to greater heights.

In his acceptance remarks, Prince Jamiu Saka expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and his team and lauded the stewardship of his predecessor.

He pledged to uphold the values and ethos of IPEF, assuring that the new leadership would deepen the foundation’s impact and continue to honour Ijebu professionals who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields.

One of the recipients of recognition awards at the forum, Professor Bayo Ninalowo, thanked the foundation for the honour bestowed upon them. He promised that the awardees would continue to support the organisation and the new leaders.

He commended IPEF’s enduring legacy of recognising excellence and empowering future generations.

Shedding light on IPEF’s mandate, the new General Secretary, Omoniyi Kaka, highlighted the vision of the organisation, stating that it goes beyond merely recognising people’s contributions to their fields of endeavour and society at large.

According to him, IPEF is about building a legacy of intellectual capability, leadership, and development in Ijebuland and Nigeria by extension.

He said the new leadership has collectively resolved to advance the foundation’s mission of promoting professional excellence and fostering development, especially within the Ijebu community.

