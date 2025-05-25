Swim upstream (II)

“WHEN you’re in over your head, I’ll be there with you. When you’re in rough waters, you will not go down. When you’re between a rock and a hard place, it won’t be a dead end.” Isaiah 43.2

Last time we began looking at facing life headlong and swimming upstream. We saw the fact that life is tough. You need not be a prophet to see the myriads of problems that bedevil this world which we live in. The media daily and ceaselessly brings to the fore and bombards us with the reality of wars, economic downturns, poverty, famine, natural disasters, suffering and crime. The outlook is that of gloom and doom and most people get swept away by the fierce tide of life.

However, now, more than ever before is the time to face up to life and be determined to make a difference. If you unduly focus on the state of things you will lose heart and vegetate and surrender to live a mediocre, unfulfilled life. Looking down will get you down but looking up will help you see that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Never get discouraged at difficulties. When you get into a tight place, and everything goes against you till it seems as if you couldn’t hold on a minute longer, never give up then, for that’s just the place and time that the tide’ll turn.” Harriet Beecher Stowe

Don’t be boxed in by whatever you see or hear â€“ take time to think beyond the box. Think creatively, think positively, think strategically and your life will stand out even in these hard times.

“Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking.”Romans12:3a. (The Message).

“Your growth as a leader is not automatic and to grow you have to be intentional. When swimming downstream with the rest of the crowd it’s easy to just relax and go with the flow. But if you want to grow as a leader you will have to embrace what John Maxwell describes as the law of trade-offs. In other words, you have to give up to grow up. Eric Hoffer said, “People will cling to an unsatisfactory way of life rather than change to get something better for fear of getting something worse,” and it’s this mindset that you have to break free from. It won’t be easy and you will have to swim upstream to attain it. But your growth as a leader depends upon it.

You have to swim upstream to stay true to your values. When it comes to your values and belief system as a leader, you will have to fight to keep from getting swept up in the downstream current. It’s so much easier to swim downstream and blend in. And by downstream I mean the downward current of negativity, bad attitudes, office politics, and toxic people. “The first step toward success,” said Mark Caine, “is taken when you refuse to be a captive of the environment you find yourself in.” And this is precisely what you have to do as a leader. Your values and belief systems are your non-negotiable and to stay true to them, you will have to be relentless and swim upstream. Just as the salmon swim upstream to preserve their offspring, so too will you need to swim upstream to protect your values. You have to swim upstream to make a lasting impact. Swimming upstream is painful and difficult. As a leader, you have to embrace the pain if you want to grow and make an impact on the lives of those around you. Neale Donald Walsh said, “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone,” and this is the push I am encouraging you with“ get out of your comfort zone.” Doug Dickerson.

Let us learn to turn to the Lord for help.

“The lord hears his people when they call to him for help. He rescues them from all their troubles. The lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed. The righteous person faces many troubles, but the lord comes to the rescue each time.” Psalms 43.17-19 NLT

CONCLUDED

FOR ENQUIRIES AND COMMENTS PLEASE SEND EMAIL TO charismokola@yahoo.com

