The Igun ruling house of Idarika community in Iperu Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, has appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun, to intervene on the selection process of a new monarch for the stool of Akufon of Idarika.

The appeal was made by the head of the lgundaniyan ruling house, Pa Fasasi Ogunmuyiwa and Prince Moshood Onakoya, at a recent press conference through the Centre for Human and Socioeconomic Rights, a public good oriented non-governmental organisation, in Abeokuta.

The duo of Ogunmuiya and Onakoya asked the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to stall the installation of one Somade Olugbenga, as the new traditional ruler for the community.

They alleged complicity in the roles played by some officials of Ikenne Local Government Area in the selection process.

They claimed that Shomade is not a member of the family or a relative of Igundaniyan ruling house.

They, therefore, called for a diligent investigation by the appropriate authorities in order to confirm the allegation and complaints of Igun ruling house about the alleged imposition of a non-family member on them

The ruling house also asked for thorough investigation in revealing if truly the alleged man did not belong to any of the three ruling houses in Idarika as proclaimed by chieftaincy law of Idarika community.

The Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, was asked to stop the process of installation until all necessary issues are resolved.

The ruling house also appealed to the Speaker Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Oludaisi Elemide to, as a matter of urgency, direct and mandate the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to intervene by inviting all concerned parties.

