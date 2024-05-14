EKITI State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has been commended for his administration’s resolve to partner with traditional institution in the state for even development, security of lives and property and maintenance of law and order, at ensuring that Ekiti becomes investment-friendly for all and sundry.

The Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ekiti kingdom in Ikole Local Government Area of the state, Oba Moses Akinwande Ogundana gave the commendation in a statement signed by his Principal Secretary, Prince Oluwole Fagbewesa, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, to congratulate Governor Oyebanji over the recent award as the best governor in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the management of Daily Independent Newspaper honoured Oyebanji as its Best Governor of the 2023 award over unprecedented development he has brought to Ekiti communities.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that the award ceremony took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State on May 4.

Oba Ogundana said the award was in recognition of the governor’s selfless service to the people of the state.

“Governor Oyebanji deserves the award due to his development strides since his assumption of office, especially in the area of community development, youth and women empowerment, infrastructure upgrade as well as his all-inclusive governance which has put the state on an irreversible path of peace, progress and prosperity,” the monarch said.

The traditional ruler further said that Oyebanji has committed to the sharing prosperity agenda of his administration which is based on six cardinal point, including youth development and job creation; human capital development; agriculture and rural development; infrastructure and industrialisation and arts, culture and tourism.

The royal father also appealed to the governor to make his community’s road (Isaba-Ikoyi Ile-Igbemo road) a priority, just as he continuing spreading the dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of Ekitiland.

While commending his subjects for their support since his enthronement, Oba Ogundana also sought their cooperation towards his first coronation anniversary coming up in July.

It will be recalled that the anniversary committee had been put in place with Professor Gbenga Aribisala appointed the chairman.

