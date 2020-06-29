IGP orders Ondo police commissioner to restore deputy gov’s security details

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Bolaji Salami, to restore the security details of the state’s deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, with immediate effect.

The directive was contained in a memo addressed to the Police Commissioner through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja.

The memo with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168 was signed on behalf of the IGP by Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, who called for the immediate reinstatement of Ajayi’s security details.

The security details attached Ajayi and his office were withdrawn on the orders of the Commissioner of Police in the state last week Wednesday.

The deputy governor who alleged the Commissioner of Police of acting the scripts of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu over a running battle with the governor.

There was an open confrontation between Ajayi and the Commissioner of Police at the Government House following the alleged refusal of the Police commissioner to allow the deputy governor to exit the premises.

