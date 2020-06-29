NDLEA intercepts 237.005kg of cannabis in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Kogi State has intercepted 18 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 237.005 kg from Okene, en route Katsina State.

The seizure was in the wake of 26th June 2020, while the world was in the heat of the commemoration of the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, the NDLEA commander in the state, Mr Alfred Adewumi, disclosed that while the UN day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking was ongoing, a syndicate of drug traffickers were perfecting their plans to move 18 bags of cannabis Sativa to a destination in Katsina State from the state.

According to him, it took the alertness of officers of the NDLEA on patrol, to intercept the articulated vehicle that was conveying the illicit drug along the Okene – Lokoja express road.

Adewumi further disclosed that the principal suspect, Shamsu, who is still at large, was reported to have procured the drug and warehoused it at Sabuwar Kara, in Okene, Kogi State where it was repackaged in polythene sand-filled bags.

The State Commander added that “the principal suspect had in order to conceal the drugs, engaged the services of a warehouse packager to repackage the drugs in large polythene sandbags which were layered with used footwears as camouflage.”

Adewumi added that drug traffickers are always coming up with new modes of concealment with the aim of beating law enforcement, revealing that in the operation, two suspects were arrested.

He described drug traffickers as “disingenuous and ruthless people whose only interest is the financial benefits derivable from illicit drugs.”

He added that “the seized exhibits and suspects have been moved to the State Command headquarters of the Agency in Lokoja for further investigation.”

The NDLEA Commander reiterated that domestic trafficking of illicit drugs along the Kogi corridor would not be allowed and neither would the state be allowed to become the dumpsite for harmful substances.

