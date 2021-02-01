IGP orders full enforcement of Executive Order on compulsory wearing of face masks

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Monday ordered full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations Executive Order 2021 signed into law recently by President Muhammadu Buhari and aimed at curbing further spread of the dreaded virus in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a commissioner of police.

It stated that the directive was given to the Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the 17 Zonal Commands and their constituent Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and the FCT, Abuja.

According to the statement, “they are to ensure full compliance with the regulations in their respective areas of responsibilities.

“Such designated public include places of worship, workplace and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres amongst others and general restrictions on gatherings as well as the use of face mask.”

​According to the statement, “the IGP, while noting that the uncertainty and risks engendered by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic have placed additional responsibilities on the general public, calls on citizens to voluntarily comply with the provisions of the regulations for the safety of all.”

It further added that the IGP, however, cautioned policemen enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens while they must be firm and professional and at the same time remain polite, civil and respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

