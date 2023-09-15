THE Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun and the FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Olusola Odumosu, have met on how to better provide adequate security for residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

Odumosu speaking during a courtesy visit to the IGP at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, assured IGP of a harmonious working relationship with his counterparts in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in order to better address the security concerns in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement on Friday in Abuja by the Public Relations Officer, FCT Command of NSCDC, Comfort Okomanyi.

According to her, Odumosu acknowledged that although police officers and civil defenders have had an existing relationship, it is important to strengthen such relationship across all cadres as this would foster a more secure territory.

He stated that the rate of criminality and vandalism of critical assets and infrastructures in the FCT was of major concern to him and the Corps at large, hence the need for a more robust synergy with the police and other security agencies to curb such criminalities.

The Commandant reiterated his determination and commitment to contribute his quota to the enhancement of security in the country having been recently deployed as the Commandant in charge of the NSCDC FCT Command after a meritorious service as the Director of Public Relations (DPR) for NSCDC at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

Odumosu commended the IGP for providing quality and strategic leadership for the Nigeria Police Force through ingenious innovations and deliberate reforms aimed at repositioning the NPF for better service delivery within a very short period of his appointment.

He used the opportunity of his visit to congratulate the IGP on his well-deserved appointment having followed his impressive trajectory in public service over the years.

He prayed for more wisdom, knowledge, understanding and God’s protection for the IGP to successfully complete his tenure while also writing his name in gold as the best IGP the Force ever produced.

The Commandant thereafter presented a congratulatory card to the IGP and also assured him of the Commandant General (CG) of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi’s esteemed regards.

The IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, while welcoming the FCT Commandant, promised to always give support to the Corps where and when necessary.





He wished him a successful administration as the NSCDC FCT Command and also charged the Commandant to do his best in terms of performance to justify the confidence reposed in him by his boss, the CG.

The FCT Commandant and the IGP belong to the same Alma mater, Awori Anglican Comprehensive High School (AACHS), Ipaja, Lagos,

The secondary school is currently celebrating its 50th year Golden Jubilee Anniversary with the IGP as the Chairman and organising Committee of the Anglican Comprehensive High School Old Student Association (ANCOHS).

