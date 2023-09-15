The Obalemo of Odo Ora Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Samuel Adeyemo has called on his subjects to embrace peace and shun all acts that could truncate the development of the community

The traditional ruler was reacting to calls by section of the community for his removal over alleged illegal installation as monarch.

He denied being imposed on the community by former governor, Ayodele Fayose in 2016, adding that his installation followed laid down procedures and traditional processes in line with the laws of the state.

Oba Adeyemo said, “I came first in an interview conducted by the seven kingmakers and other Chiefs in the town before Ifa Oracle chose me in all towns visited, I was also chosen openly in the palace by the Ifa Oracle brought by the kingmakers in August 11 2016. What else do they want?

” As God authorised, I was again selected by the kingmakers in the presence of over two thousand people just to legalize the process as enshrined in the Chiefs law of Ekiti and Odo Ora Chieftaincy Declaration.

“As a peace loving King who is aspiring to move the community to greater heights and put it on the map of the world, I beg all my subjects both at home and in the Diaspora to embrace peace and come together for the development of our Jerusalem called Odo Ora-Ekiti. A community blessed with abundant human resources should be at the forefront in terms of development and progress.

“Today, I am the chain that links the community to the outside world I implore all my subjects to come together and take Odo Ora community to enviable heights in the comity of towns in Ekiti State.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE