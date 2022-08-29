IGP kicks start security summit in Ibadan Monday

As part of efforts at ensuring a hitch free general election in 2023, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali will, on Monday, kick-start a three-day election security management workshop series in the South-West Zone in Ibadan, Oyo State

The workshop with the theme, “The 2023 General Election: Enhancing National Security Capacity for a secure and Credible Electoral Process in Nigeria”, will run from Monday 29th till Wednesday 31st August 2022 at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Oloyo village, Ona-Ara local government area, Oyo State.

The programme, which is designed to raise the level of sensitization and security awareness, will have in attendance relevant stakeholders involved with the process.

