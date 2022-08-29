UNIDO partners GEF, FG to support 75 CleanTech entrepreneurs

IN order to promote clean energy technologies for sustainable start-ups and small medium enterprise development in Nigeria, United Nation Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), under its Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) is set to support 75 Cleantech entrepreneur.

During the Project Inception Workshop held in Lagos, the GCIP is kick-started to address market and policy shortcomings that prevent the emergence, deployment and adoption of cleantech solutions in the long-term, this enabling low and medium-income countries to leapfrog to greener economies.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the GCIP is implemented by UNIDO in collaboration with Co-Creation Hub and the Government of Nigeria, represented by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) and the Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria (REA).

Mr Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Creatio Hub, the secretariat of GCIP Project Steering Committee, noted that the programme is targeted towards creating a strong ecosystem which prioritise the development of innovation for clean technology in Nigeria.

He added that if enough support and efforts is transferred towards the cleantech just like the development of Fintech in the country, through innovation, more jobs would be created and companies that will change the future of energy in the country would emerge.

Luca Longo, Junior Professional Officer, Department of Energy Climate Technology and Innovation Division, while speaking on the project noted that the GCIP’s intervention is based on three carefully designed programmatic pillars which includes bringing transformative cleantech solutions to the market; building, strengthening and connecting cleantech innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem; and program coordination and coherence.

Longo noted that with GCIP Nigeria focusing on cleantech start-ups and SMEs working on exciting and disruptive solutions, the project would provide added value for domestic economic and industrial development by bridging the gap between cleantech innovators and investors, paving the way for new business opportunities.

He added that the focus areas of GCIP are energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste beneficiation, green buildings, transportation and Advanced material and chemical.

