The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has given directives for the immediate commencement of the promotion process for Inspectors and Rank and File in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The IGP has ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) of the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) to work with the Force Secretary to set up the Departmental Selection Board (DSB) for Promotion.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the DSB would be responsible for screening and selecting deserving members of the Inspectorate cadre for promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II).

Meanwhile, the DIG DFA has also been tasked with mandating the Commissioner of Police (Welfare) to compile a list of members of the rank and file who are due and deserving of elevation to their next ranks.

The promotion exercise is aimed at boosting the morale of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force by ensuring the regular and timely elevation of deserving officers to their next ranks.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that: “This promotion exercise is set to charge the officers to be exemplary and exhibit professionalism in order to sustain the manpower development drive of the NPF.”

The Inspector-General of Police is committed to promoting professionalism, welfare, and capacity-building of officers and men of the force. The statement added that the IGP expects all officers to display the highest level of discipline, diligence, and loyalty to the nation and the Force during their duties.

