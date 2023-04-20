Bauchi State Police Command has assured the citizens of the state of its readiness to tackle any form of lawlessness that may arise before, during and after the 2023 Eid-El Fitri celebrations.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakili, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, ordered the deployment of adequate officers and men, including conventional police officers and tactical teams, to all praying grounds and venues of events across the State.

The CP emphasized the Command’s commitment to fighting crime and protecting the lives and property of citizens in the State.

Furthermore, the statement noted that the Command would work in conjunction with other relevant security agencies and critical stakeholders to ensure that the celebrations were peaceful and without any hitches.

The personnel deployed for the critical assignment were instructed to discharge their responsibilities professionally while being mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The statement added that visibility policing structures had been put in place, and patrols would be intensified around residential areas, major highways, and government/private infrastructures.

The Commissioner of Police urged all Muslim faithful and citizens in the state to cooperate with the police and other relevant security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration.

He also implored them to report any suspicious person or object to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency phone numbers: 08151849417 and 09053872273.

The statement reassured the people of Bauchi State of the Command’s sustained efforts in fighting crime and criminality, as well as its commitment to the protection of lives and property.

The Command expressed its determination to ensure a hitch-free and peaceful Eid-El Fitri celebration for all residents of Bauchi State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…