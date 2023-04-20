The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has disclosed that his administration has constructed over 2,000 kilometres of roads connecting many communities and drainage channels as well as storm water projects to check erosion in the state. Okowa, who made this known while inaugurating the 11.9km Ugbolu-Akwukwu-Igbo road and Okpanam Bye-Pass and its adjoining roads and discharge channels both in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, said his administration had, due to the huge network of roads across the state, contributed to the growth of commerce in the communities. The governor congratulated the communities for the infrastructure, adding that “the best development you can bring to the people is to connect them to each other because it will continue to ensure growth of commerce. “It will continue to ensure that industries are attracted as you already have one, the Norsworthy farm and Oil palm refinery already attracted along this route. “I am glad to hear from the Commissioner for Works that they have about 58 road projects still awaiting inauguration. Of course, only a few will be inaugurated. “But, the important thing is that a lot of roads have been paved for our people and we are happy that the people themselves continue to enjoy the connectivity between our various communities.” He added that his administration had done a lot in flood control measures in Asaba and Warri, and assured that the next administration would continue from where he would stop. “We have done a lot in terms of storm water drainage but clearly within the Asaba community. “We have not been able to complete all, especially in the Okotomi area of Okpanam, where we have not been able to get to in terms of flood control. “But, we hope that our people will be patient with us. We will try to do the best that we can to reach all our people as much as we can and what we are not able to do, I am sure that the next administration will do that.” Commissioner for Works, Mr Noel Omodon, said the Ugbolu-Akwukwu-Igbo Road spans 11.9km with a drainage length of 11.54km, while the Okpanam Bye-Pass comprised 4.79km Road and 12.96km drains with 13 adjoining roads. He said the ministry had completed 58 road projects that were ready for inauguration and commended the contractors for doing a good job on the projects. READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE