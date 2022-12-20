IGP Baba, centre of unity for multi-agency collaborations

Opinions
By Muyiwa Adejobi
IGP Baba Fund ethnic Saraki Buckingham president Ugwu Certificate healthcare NNOM NNMA Lagos State life data

HEALTHY interaction, collaboration or cooperation of two or more bodies, organisations, substances, orother agencies producesa  combined effect greater thanthesumof theirseparate effects.  We can be immeasurably significant or influential when we come together or synergise. Hence, synergism remains one of the most imperative concepts in organisational productivity and personal development. In this discourse collaboration and synergy will be used interchangeably. According to the American Heritage Dictionary, the term “synergy” is derived from the Greek word “sunergos”, which means “working together.” According to Debbie D.  DuFrene (2018), synergy is a concept where twoormorepeople workin one accordto achievemore than they couldseparately. Synergy has origins as a theological term describing the cooperation of human efforts with divine will. For instance, the Book of Psalms Chapter 133 from verses 1 to 3 says “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwelltogether in unity! It is like the dew of Hermon, descending upon the mountains of Zion; for there the Lord commanded the blessing…”

Also, as recounted in Genesis 11:1-9, the building of the tower of Babel in the Holy Bible was almost actualized because of the collaborative efforts ofthedescendants of   Noahin   Shinar (Babylonia). In the same vein, in the Holy Quran, synergy was espoused by the lesson recorded in Surah Al-Imran Ayah 103 which says, “we learn the virtue of unity and brotherhood for the sake  of Allah  … and hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.” It is noteworthy thatsynergy is as oldas the history of manandif we must succeed as a people wemustkeyintotheconcept of synergy. Oneof the most beautiful marvels of life is when two or morepeople come together and commit to working for their mutual benefit. The name IGP Usman Alkali Baba is synonymous with synergy, based on his quest for collaboration amongst security agencies and other  sister organizations. The IGP immediately after his assumption of office paid courtesy visits to the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Police Affairs, the Police Service Commission, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, principal officersof the National Assembly, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, Director-Generalofthe   State  Security   Service,   Director-Generalofthe National  Intelligence Agency,   the  Chairman of  Economic   Financial and Financial Crimes   Commission (EFCC),  Chairman NDLEA,  among other stakeholders.

The main objective was to rejuvenate the synergy between the  Nigeria Police and othergovernmental agencies for seamlessservice delivery in Nigeria.These visits revitalized the expected cordialrelationships between the Force and other relevant agencies andthus have  built  a strong bond  that  has  made  thepolicing of our dear  nation flawless, meaningful in all ramifications, and more reliable to Nigerians. In order to restore peace in the society, the Nigeria Police under the refined leadership of IGP Usman Alkali Baba is relentlessly collaborating with the military and other security agencies   and relevant stakeholders in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and other wanton behaviours.   Some  of  thesejointoperationsinclude Operation  Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau State, Operation HadarinDaji in Zamfara, Operation Yaki  in  Kaduna State,  Special  Forces  Joint  Operations in  the  North-East, and Operation Golden Dawn  in  the  South-Eastern part  of Nigeria. Others include Operation Still Water II in Akwa  Ibom  and  some  parts  of the South-South, Operation Akpako in Cross River State, Operation Delta Hawk in Delta State, etc. The aforementioned operations have recorded many successes in the fight against crimes and criminalities in Nigeria and by extension in the West Africa sub-region.

Currently, there isa just concluded Advanced Detective Course (ADC) at the Police Staff College,Jos, Plateau State, where all security agencies in the country gathered as one big family for various theoretical and practical training exercises on novel strategic approaches to stemming evolving dimensions of crimes and criminalities. This includes, but is not limited to, the application of modern technologies to fighting the asymmetric nature of insecurity. In addition, this inventive programme by the IGP promotes the needed bonds among officers across various security agencies, and it is a fertile collaboration for the smooth discharge of their constitutional duties. Certificates of attendance were issued to participants after the successful completion of the refresher course.  IGP Alkali Baba, a one-time directing staff of the College,  understands the infrastructural challenges of the training college and has put in place adequate and befitting resources and facilities that will make the citadel of knowledge, where competent officers are expectedly produced, compete with the international standards.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Again, at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Police workshop on Election Security Management, which was held on the 4th August, 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the top echelon of the military, security agencies, Ministries, Departments and Agenciesin Nigeria were in attendance. They include the Chief of the Defence Staff, CDS, all the Service chiefs and heads of other security agencies and MDAs. This was clear reciprocation of love that the person of “Alkali Baba” has extended to them.   Also, the police boss honoured the Nigerian Navy Games which was held in Ojo, Lagos, sometimes in September. In the same vein, the  Chief  of Defence Staff,  General Lucky  Irabor  and  the  Chief  of  Naval   Staff,  Vice  Admiral AwwalZubairuGambo recently graced the occasion  of the 13thBiennial  Police Games   in  Uyo,  Akwa   Ibom  State.  During the  event,  the  Nigerian Navy,  Air  Force,  Immigration, Customs, Civil Defence,    Fire    Service    participated   actively    and    won    prizes.  This is unarguably a tell-all synergy between the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in Nigeria.

In summary, IGP Alkali Baba has successfully synchronised the security architecture of Nigeria through his simplicity, exemplary leadership style, tolerance, spirit of sportsmanship and patriotism. In fact, he should be referred to as synergy-personified!

  • CSP Adejobi is Force PRO, Force Headquarters, Abuja

 

You might also like
Opinions

Improving access to basic package of health services

Opinions

Saraki: The visionary on the sixth floor

Opinions

The ripple effects of underfunding in Nigeria’s higher education sector

Opinions

Why next president should come from South-East

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More