Igboho should be allowed to cater for his health issues abroad ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the Beninese government to allow Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Igboho who it gave a ‘conditional release’ on Monday to allow him to seek proper medical treatment abroad.

The Yoruba generalissimo made the call on Tuesday in a release issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, in reaction to the celebrated reports of Igboho’s ‘release’ from Benin Republic prison, saying the long period of incarceration had taken a huge toll on the health of the activist, and reason that Igboho should be allowed to seek proper medical treatment from his personal physician in Germany.

This was just as Adams expressed worry at the condition surrounding Igboho’s release, declaring that the Yoruba nation activist had committed no offence to warrant such inhuman treatment.

“It is a welcome development that my brother, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, Igboho was released. However, the condition attached to his temporary freedom is not enough”

“Based on his failing health and other conditions surrounding his personality, Igboho should be allowed to visit his personal physician in Germany.

“It is the personal physician that has his health history and records. It is his personal physician that knows him deep down. It is his personal physician that can proffer lasting solutions to personal health issues.

“Therefore, the idea of releasing the activist and further restricting him unjustly to seek medication within the Benin Republic is not good enough.

“It is like you are giving somebody something with the right hand and at the same time, you are collecting that same thing with the left hand. That to me amounts to nothing,” the Yoruba generalissimo stated.

Iba Adams, while describing the release of Igboho from prison custody by the Beninese government as “a victory we all cherished,” however, said much still needed to be done to drive home the point that the Yoruba nation agitator was not a criminal.

According to him, Chief Adeyemi is an activist that is fighting for the liberation of the Yoruba race alongside others, saying that those who believed in the struggle were solidly behind him, and very soon, even as he expressed the hope that justice would prevail and Igboho would regain his freedom from the claws of Beninese government.

“At the same time, it is a victory we all cherished, but much still need to be done to drive home our point that Igboho is not a criminal.

“He is an activist that is fighting for the liberation of the Yoruba race. But it must be said also that he is not alone. Those of us that believed in the struggle are solidly behind him, and very soon, I am sure justice will prevail and Igboho will regain his freedom from the claws of the Beninese government,” he said.

