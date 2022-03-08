At least seven killed in accident on Suleja-Minna Highway

At least seven persons have been killed in a lone accident that occurred around Kafin Koro village along Minna-Suleja highway in Paikoro local government area of Niger State on Monday evening.

The commuter bus marked KMC 297 ZU was said to have been conveying passengers from Katsina State to Lagos State when the accident occurred at about 7:00 pm on Monday.

Nigerian Tribune reliably learnt that the injured victims were assisted by some good samaritans to the hospital at Gawu in Gurara local government of Niger State.

According to an eyewitness, five men, one woman and a child were killed at the scene of the accident that occurred, adding that some others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

In a brief interview with our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

He noted that the remains of the deceased victims have been deposited at the mortuary section of IBB Specialist Hospital Minna while some of those injured in the accident have been placed on admission at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

DSP Abiodun, however, blamed the immediate cause of the auto-crash on mechanical fault, adding that the vehicle had somersaulted prior to the accident while the driver of the commuter bus was said to have lost control of the vehicle.

