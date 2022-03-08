2023 Presidency: ‘SDP will unseat APC’

Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential aspirant, Cesnabmihilo Dorothy Nuhu-Aken’ova, has declared that the party will rule the country come 2023.

Speaking in Ibadan after her visit to the SDP Party Secretariat, Nuhu-Aken’ova said SDP will unseat the ruling APC as the SDP is ready to defeat all the opposition parties in the forthcoming election.

She said being a female must not be a barrier to rule Nigeria as she is ready to conquer all the obstacles and become the president of Nigeria.

She said: “The chances are very high, nobody would have given All Progressives Congress (APC) against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), miracles happen all the time, so now that we are more aware, we are better educated, we know better what we want.

“This is the time for us to come together and there is a lot of work that is ongoing to make sure that SDP unseats the ruling party so that new people can come on board and run things better.

“We were robbed of the opportunity in 1993 general elections, so this is the time for the counting to show that was a mistake and it is time to give the SDP a chance to make things work in Nigeria.

“My visit to the party office today is symbolic, I’m ready to make a statement in the 2023 presidential election, let’s give women a chance to play part in politics,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.