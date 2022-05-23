Igbo youths declare war against gunmen in Anambra

A group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has declared war against the gunmen killing people in Anambra State.

The group, has also, called on the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to as a matter of urgency, form youth security guards to take over the communities in the State.

The Coalition, led by its President-General, Hon Goodluck Ibem, in a statement made available to journalists in Awka, Monday, condemned the gruesome murder of Soludo’s lawmaker, Hon Okechukwu Okoye by gunmen.

The killing of the Lawmaker on Saturday by the gunmen, and the massacre of many others Sunday in the State and burning of security vehicles and Police Station, had heightened tension in the State.

According to the statement, the group said it would no longer fold it’s arms and allow criminals to run over Anambra.

” The umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-East geopolitical zone condemns in strongest terms the gruesome murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, member representing Aguata 2 state constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly which is Governor Charles Soludo’s constituency.





“There are 7 Others among which are a mother and four of her children killed at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area, while remaining two happened at Abatete in Idemili North and other man was killed at Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“It is very unfortunate that some criminals and hoodlums want to turn Anambra State and Igbo land into a killing field, but their plot will be dead on arrival.

“The killing of the young lawmaker in his prime and seven others at different locations of the state by yet to be identified gunmen is wicked, barbaric, villainous and senseless.

“No sane society will accept such act of wickedness perpetuated by this criminals . Something very urgent needs to be done immediately to put a stop to these ugly incident in our land .

“The killing of the lawmaker and seven others is a direct attack on the Igbo race and all hands must be on deck to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crimes are brought to book.

“Of course the truth is, the enemies of Ndigbo are hell-bent in bringing Ndigbo backwards. They at work. These criminals want to stop by all means, the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody in Abuja.

“The murder of the lawmaker representing Charles Soludo at the Anambra State House of Assembly and seven others is a direct message to the Governor and also a message by these criminals that they don’t want him to work for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody because his release will spoil their illicit business.

The perpetrators and sponsors of the vicious attacks in Anambra State and South-East want to scare investors from coming to invest and want to destroy all businesses in Igboland.

“It is no longer time for us to fold our hands and complain about the insecurity that has been brought to our doorsteps.

“Now is the time for all stakeholders, businessmen and women, youths, traditional rulers, and all those who have the interest of their home at heart to rise up and defend their homes and communities. We must rise up in unity to defend our land against this terrorists and cannibals.

“We call on Governor Charles Soludo to immediately form “Anambra Youth Security Guard (AYSG)” and ensure that the security outfit is fully funded to secure and protect their communities because only the owner of the land knows his land better than a foreigner.

“We want Governor Soludo to know that a war have been declared on him and his people and he has to remove his suit and tie to fight to defeat these hoodlums who have vowed to make his state ungovernable,” the group said.

