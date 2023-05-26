The Federal governmet IFAD-assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), Additional Financing, in collaboration with Taraba State government on Friday pledged to continue in their support for improved well-being of farmers in the state.

Mr. Irrimia Musa, the State Programme Coordinator (SPC) stated this during the inspection and monitoring of field implementation of VCDP project by state Value Chain steering committee and stakeholders in Jalingo and Gassol local government areas of the state.

Musa noted that VCDP projects were implemented to burst both the production and market value of farm produce for improve interest of farmers in the state.

“This projects are to establish to improve both the production and market value of farm produce for our farmers. They are implemented to reduce the activities of middlemen who seems to benefit more than the real farmers and improve the lives of the local producers” The SPC explained.

Earlier, Hon. David Ishaya Kasaa, Taraba state Commissioner for Agricultural and natural resources, and Hon. Habila Timothy Anderifu, Chiarma Taraba state house of Assembly committee on agriculture, both commended IFAD for the projects targeted at improving the leaving condition of farmers in Taraba.

The state government officials assured that Taraba state government would continue in her support for the success of IFAD toward improving the standard leaving of farmers in the state.

“We wish to pledge the Taraba state government continues support for IFAD programmes as they are targeted toward improving the lives of our farmers. This projects, we believe would help our farmers and reduce the activities of middlemen coming from Taraba to lift the products to the disadvantage of our farmers” They pledged.

Also, Mrs. Hawau Unisa the chairperson, maintenance committee of the Cssava processing centre in Kopi, Gossol local government, commended IFAD for her gesture which she said has impacted in several ways positively to the lives of farmers.

Our Correspondent reports that, the team visited the Cassava processing Centre in Kopi, Gossol local, market infrastructure, road project and a wearhouse in Jalingo.

