If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence…

The Federal Government spokesman, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was quoted to have said that banditry and kidnapping is not a federal offence.

From this, we can say that we are indeed living in the days of infamy. Another minister came up with the suggestion that workers salaries might be slashed; if this is not a cumulative wounding experience for the poor working class in the face of the wounds inflicted already by the galloping inflation, how else do we describe this oppressive suggestion?

The Minister of Finance went to town with this toxic statement without taking cognisance of the fact that implementation of such ill-advised step would inflict serious pains and hardship on the poor working class. Another went on air and declared 2023 a “Hit” on radio in the heat oozing from the bellows of dismemberment and insecurity? What can we say then? Should we continue the slaughter of children and move on with our lives because the children murdered in cold-blood are not our biological children?

Frankly, over the years, politicians have been playing games with our lives. Our political elites’ thoughts are far away from those on public good. Their thoughts; pugnacious, combative and seeking to increase the burden on the poor; are focused on weaving daydreams on power. Before this regime throws the poor workers to the wolves, what have they done with the refunds the Federal High Court, Lagos, ordered them to recover: pensions collected by former and serving senators as well as former and serving ministers who served as governors? Let’s have an audited account of the recoveries by the people affected by this? The people want to know how much each of them refunded and when? That is accountability. This regime is gaining notoriety for loving to rule through the instrumentality of threats and disdain for popular will. In that respect, will you blame those seeking to opt out of the Nigerian arranged by Lord Luggard?

John R. Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.