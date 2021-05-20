Nigerian youth’s non participation in politics

Politics is the way that people living in groups make decisions. It is about agreements between people so that they can live together in groups such as tribes, cities, or countries.

The participation of Nigerian youths in politics is low. Is it because the youths face poverty, barriers to education, multiple forms of discrimination and limited employment prospects and opportunities? Yes! The Nigerian youth is being used as political thugs because educationally disadvantaged youths in the society will surely be a tool for political violence.

The lack of knowledge that the youths can be a creative force and a dynamic source of sustainable innovation that will foster rapid growth and development in all sectors of the economy while also sensitising and mobilising the electorate during electioneering campaigns, is affecting their inclusion in politics.

The vibrancy of youths makes them indispensable in politics as such their inclusion in politics cannot be overemphasised. If this energy is channeled well in politics, it will go a long way to affirm their relevance in the polity of Nigeria.

The youths have innovative ideas and are passionate for change but the much desired change in the political landscape can only happen if their efforts are encouraged by the larger society. The youths need to be given a chance to make use of their intellect. Because the youths are the future, inactive participation in politics will make Nigeria toy with its future and undermines its existential capacity.

The active participation of youths in politics must be seen as a beacon of hope for attaining purposeful and sustainable political leadership and stability. Therefore, there is need for the elderly politicians to let the youths take the country into their own hands in order to encourage the young professionals from various educational backgrounds to make meaningful impacts on the economy by contesting for elections and being appointed into political offices. A passion to serve and move their countries toward a sustainable future must be at the centre of their hearts.

Blessing Felix,

Maiduguri.

