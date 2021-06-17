ICPC, Shippers’ Council, NPA, others inaugurate port standing taskteam to check infractions

As part of the ongoing collaboration to ensure the full implementation of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) alongside the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other ports agencies have inaugurated a Port Standing Task Team in the Eastern Ports of Port Harcourt and Onne.

In a statement by the ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Agugua, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the team made up of officers of ICPC, NSC, NPA and the Directorate of State Services (DSS) was charged with the primary duty of ensuring that standard procedures were followed in carrying out transactions at the ports.

The team, according to the statement, is to strictly carry out necessary anti-corruption activities that would help dismantle the corruption network fuelling the traffic logjam within the port area.

“It is also to carry out regular operations in the ports to generate evidence-based infractions against the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the NPPM and the Ease of Doing Business Policy of Federal Government,” it stated.

The statement further said the taskteam was to engage in quick enforcement actions including sting operations, on identified areas based on regular intelligence.

It quoted the ICPC Head of Investigation, Prince Hassan Mohammed, who represented the chairman at the occasion of charging the team to be diligent in carrying out their duties, stating that the team’s activities are geared towards the need to reduce corruption in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, the Zonal Director of South-South of NSC, Mr. Ogor Israel observed that the basic aim of setting up the team was to ensure efficiency and make Nigerian ports one of the best places to do business.

He predicted that very soon insecurity at the ports, especially Eastern Ports would become a thing of the past and of course business would start booming in the zone.

The acting Managing Director of NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko, in his goodwill message, said the NPPM was fully funded by the NPA as part of its contribution towards creating a transparent and efficient port system that aligns with the concept of the Presidential Order on Ease of Doing Bussing in the Nigerian Port Sector.

Other stakeholders such as Terminal Operators and Cargo Owners, who spoke at the inauguration, promised to support the team with information and reports of any observed infractions.

