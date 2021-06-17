FCTA to plant 170,000 tree seedlings in Abuja

In its efforts to tackle desertification in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Administration, on Thursday, announced its plans to plant about 170, 000 tree seedlings across the territory.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who made this announcement in Abuja at the 2021 World Desertification and Drought Day and launching of the FCT Tree Planting campaign, organised by the Department, Parks and Recreation, said the action was in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to tackle the issue of desertification without further delay.

Malam Bello, whose message was delivered by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, said the administration was actively participating in actualising the President’s pledge through the department of parks and recreation and support from the Federal Ministry of Environment.

He said about 20 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders were actively participating in the planting of the tree seedlings in the territory.

According to him: “This is particularly essential for Abuja, the capital city of our country where a green and well laid-out natural environment will further crystallise her image as one of the most beautiful cities in the world.”

The minister said, in recognition of the significance of conserving the environment, the FCT Administration, while formulating the 2019 FCT Park Policy, discovered that the Abuja Master Plan provided about 33 per cent of land for parks, green areas and open spaces for recreation, tree planting and other such activities.

“However, over the years, this percentage diminished and therefore, in considering of the effects of climate change, the 2019 FCT Park Policy made the commitment that all subsequent layout designs in the FCT shall provide for not less than 33 per cent land for parks, green areas and open spaces for carbon sequestration.

“This indeed is a huge step by the government in ensuring the protection of the environment and we pledge to continue to support all efforts aimed at sustaining this.” He affirmed.

Earlier, the Director, Parks and Recreation Department, Mrs Riskatu Abdulazeez said the desertification was increasing on alarming rate and it was being brought about by many factors principally, deforestation.

According to her: “When we are able to combat desertification, drought will also be taken care of and our land will be restored.”

It will be recalled that President Buhari had, at the 74th UN General Assembly, promised that the Federal Government would plant 25 million trees as part of the overall climate change governance in collaboration with various stakeholders.

FCTA to plant 170,000 tree seedlings in Abuja