ICONS: Seyi Makinde

• Governor Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde was born on a Christmas Day, Monday, 25 December, 1967 to a renowned teacher turned accountant, the late Pa Olatubosun Makinde and the late Madam Abigail Makinde of Aigbofa compound in Oja’ba, Ibadan, Oyo State.

• He began his education at St Paul Primary School and completed his primary education at St Michael Primary School, Yemetu, Ibadan. He had his secondary education at Bishop Phillips Academy, Monatan, Ibadan. In 1985. He gained admission to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) where he earned Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1998, he trained at Industrial Control Services in Houston, Texas, USA, on Safety Shutdown Systems. In 2002, he studied Fundamentals of Crude Sampling at Jiskoot Auto Control Training Centre, Kent, England. Also, in 2005, he studied Understanding and Solving Complex Business Problems at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

• Makinde did his national youth service (NYSC) with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria.

• He established his first oil and gas private business called Makon Engineering and Technical Services (METS) at the age of 29 in the year 1997, after his work experience with international oil and gas companies.

• He is a Nigerian businessman, engineer, politician and philanthropist.

• He is currently the Governor of Oyo State.

• On 29th May, 2019, he was sworn in as the 28th executive Governor of Oyo State.

• Governor Seyi Makinde, GSM, clocked 54 on the 25th December, 2021.

